Big second quarter lifts Alcorn State over McNeese 30-19

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Aaron Allen capped a 21-point second quarter with an 89-yard scoring strike to Monterio Hunt and Alcorn State turned back McNeese 30-19 on Saturday night.

Niko Duffey and Jarveon Howard added touchdown runs in the second period as Alcorn State (1-2) took a 21-3 lead into halftime.

D’Angelo Durham had a 14-yard touchdown run and Knox Kadum threw a 21-yard scoring strike to Kameran Senegal to get McNeese (0-3) within 24-17 heading into the final quarter.

Noah Kiani kicked two of his three field goals in the fourth quarter for the Braves.

The Cowboys sacked Allen in the end zone for a safety to complete the scoring.

Allen completed 15 of 27 passes for 189 yards.

Kadum threw for 260 yards on 16-of-33 passing with two interceptions for McNeese. Deonta McMahon carried 10 times for 102 yards.

