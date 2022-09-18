Camp Shelby museum to feature exhibit on Mississippi’s female Marine killed in Iraq

Lance Cpl. Casey Casanova was killed in Iraq on May 2, 2008.
Lance Cpl. Casey Casanova was killed in Iraq on May 2, 2008.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby will soon honor the first female member of the armed forces from Mississippi killed in action in the War on Terror.

In November, the museum will open an exhibit honoring United States Marine Corps Lance Corporal Casey Casanova of McComb.

Casanova and three other Marines were killed by a roadside bomb in Iraq in May 2008.

The exhibit will have Casanova’s dress uniform, her helmet and several of her medals.

The artifacts were donated to the museum a few days ago by Casanova’s mother, Paula Carruth.

“Quite a tragic thing, for her family, obviously and for our state, and she was an only child,” said Tommy Lofton, Mississippi Armed Forces Museum “So for us, it’s a huge honor to be able to continue her story, her legacy, and to teach others of her service but also, so we can appreciate and honor her sacrifice to her state and to her country.”

the exhibit is scheduled to open Nov. 10, which is the 247th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps.

