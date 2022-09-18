Division II Delta State tops Mississippi Valley State 28-17

MVSU falls to Austin Peay 41-0.(Mississippi Valley State athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Patrick Shegog threw for one touchdown and ran for another to lead Division II-member Delta State to a 28-17 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

The Statesmen also scored on four Nick Herber red-zone field goals and a safety.

Shegog scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter as Delta State (3-0) took an 18-0 halftime lead. His 53-yard pass to Tremell Withrow gave the Statesmen a 25-3 lead midway through the third quarter.

The Delta Devils (0-3) rallied with a Caleb Johnson 3-yard run and Jamari Jones’s short TD pass to Sylvester Campbell before Herber’s fourth field goal closed out the scoring with about five minutes left.

