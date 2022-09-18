Hurricane Fiona officially forms off the coast of Puerto Rico

By Chase Franks
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hurricane Fiona was officially named this morning as it makes its way to the island of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Hurricane warnings have been issued for much of the eastern Caribbean, but this storm is expected to not have a major impact on the continental US. Heavy rain and hurricane-force winds are expected today and tomorrow but the storm should be moving out to sea by Thursday. We will continue monitoring this system as it is expected to grow into a major hurricane by Wednesday.

This storm will be moving along the East Coast and should not have any impact on us here in the Gulf.

