Mississippi-made movie to premiere at Meridian’s Temple Theatre

By Chase Franks
Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A movie about the death of explorer and politician Meriwether Lewis will make its regional premiere at the temple theatre Saturday and Sunday. The movie, mysterious circumstance the death of Meriwether Lewis, was written and directed by Mississippi native Clarke Richey and filmed in Tishomingo County. Its cast includes Philadelphia native Marcus Dupree and John Schneider, who starred as beau on the Dukes of Hazzard.

The manager of the temple theater stated. “You know this is the largest and grandest most historic movie palace in the state and we are honored to show films like this, it’s a very watchable film nothing like a homemade thing.”

The temple was one of a few theaters picked to show the movie in the state.

