Second half offensive struggles puts the Golden Tigers passed UWA

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - After two weeks on the road the West Alabama Tigers finally returned home hosting Tuskegee.

The Golden Tigers would open the scoring drive with a 42 yard field goal. But UWA would be quick to answer back. They would hit a 26 yard field goal to tie the game up 3-3.

The second quarter and Tucker Melton would find his guy. Melton would connect with John Hilbert for a 16 yard touchdown pass.

Tuskegee would score on their next drive and the game would sit at 10-10 heading into half,

The score would hold until the fourth quarter and both teams would have to battle it out for the win.

Tuskegee would eventually make their way down to the redzone but the Tigers defense would be able to put a stop to any touchdowns. The Golden Tigers would make the field goal and go up 13-10.

With seconds on the clock from around the Tiger 40 yard line. Melton would send a Hail Mary down to the endzone but Tuskegee gets the interception and shuts down UWA.

West Alabama drops their first game of the season 13-10.

Head coach Brett Gilliland knows his team is going to have to clean up in practice before West Georgia comes to town.

“A lot. Or it is going to be embarrassing,” said coach Gilliland. “Cause they are really good and we’re a lot better than what we put on the field today so we’ve got to decide starting tomorrow through this week how we’re going to respond as a team and go from there.”

The Tigers host West Georgia next Saturday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.