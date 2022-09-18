Sunshine and record heat are expected this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Temperatures are starting to heat up to make us believe that we are in summer again. We had a tease of fall last week but summer is coming back for one last punch. Clear and beautiful skies will continue in our area this week, but humidity will return in the middle of the week so that we will have feel like temperatures close to 100 degrees in some places. On Thursday we are expected to tie our record high temperature and could even break it with a high temperature of 99 degrees.

You won’t need your umbrella, but you will need some sunscreen as the sun will be beaming across our area. Make sure you are being mindful of the heat and are finding ways to beat that heat.

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Fiona was officially named this morning as it makes its way to the island of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Hurricane warnings have been issued for much of the eastern Caribbean, but this storm is expected to not have a major impact on the continental US. Heavy rain and hurricane-force winds are expected today and tomorrow but the storm should be moving on out to sea by Thursday. We will continue monitoring this system as it is expected to grow into a major hurricane by Wednesday.

This storm will be moving along the East Coast and should not have any impact on us here in the Gulf. We are also watching one area of low development over the next 5 days.

