4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in MSU sorority theft

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle of Oxford pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in April.

U.S. District Judge Glen Davidson sentenced her to 45 months in prison Friday and ordered her to pay $2.9 million restitution to the Kappa Delta chapter at MSU.

A prosecutor said the fraud went on for eight years, even as the sorority chapter was struggling financially.

