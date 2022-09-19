4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in MSU sorority theft
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle of Oxford pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in April.
U.S. District Judge Glen Davidson sentenced her to 45 months in prison Friday and ordered her to pay $2.9 million restitution to the Kappa Delta chapter at MSU.
A prosecutor said the fraud went on for eight years, even as the sorority chapter was struggling financially.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.