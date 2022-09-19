8 arrested in Columbia sting operation targeting prostitution

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Eight suspects have been arrested in Columbia in an undercover sting operation targeting those who provided money to sex traffickers in the form of prostitution.

The Columbia Police Department, with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigation and Mississippi Department of Corrections, executed the operation, which was named “Operation Washout.”

Charges ranging from procuring prostitution to possession of a controlled substance, including methamphetamine, cocaine and 31 individual packages of what are believed to be THC edibles, have been brought against the suspects.

Additional investigations are ongoing and outside resources, such as the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, have been sought.

Those arrested and their charges are listed below:

Autoplay Caption

Will T. Sanford, 26, of Seminary: Charged with procuring prostitution

Joshua L. Day, 42, of Farmer City, Ill.: Charged with procuring prostitution

Brett M. Thompson, 32, of Hattiesburg: Charged with procuring prostitution

Joseph L. Ladner, 27, of Laurel: Charged with procuring prostitution

Dennis J. Bickham, 49, of Foxworth: Charged with procuring prostitution

Dana Carl Esters, 49, of Hattiesburg: Charged with procuring prostitution

Joshua C. Crain, 40, of Columbia: Charged with procuring prostitution

Michael S. Garrett , 46, of Purvis: Charged with procuring prostitution and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

On Saturday, Municipal Court Judge Donovan McComb issued a bond revocation on Garrett after new discoveries were presented. Garrett was arrested on the bond revocation by the CPD.

The investigation is ongoing, but no new charges have been filed at this time.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.