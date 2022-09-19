Crimenet 09_19_22

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Mayceo Levell Campbell.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Mayceo Levell Campbell.

Campbell is a 37-year-old Black male who is approximately 6′ in height and weighs 170 pounds.

He is wanted on a probation violation out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County where he was originally convicted of the crime of manslaughter.

If you know where Campbell can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

