Expect above average temps for the last days of summer

Summer doesn't want to let go
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A heat dome is dominating the South, and temps will be well above the average for the last few days of summer. Average highs in Meridian for this time of year should be in the upper 80s. However, Tuesday through Thursday, temps will range from the mid-upper 90s. The first day of fall is actually on Thursday, and Meridian will be dealing with record challenging heat. So, this type of weather will have many of you double checking the calendar to make sure fall acually arrived.

However, Thursday night, a dry cold front will cross our area. This means that there won’t be any rain, but the front WILL bring us some more seasonable air to enjoy. So, Friday’s highs will fall back into the seasonable upper 80s. Then, Friday night into Saturday morning brings refreshing upper 50s for lows.

Your weekend looks great for outdoor plans. Highs will hover near 90 degrees on both days. Yet, some spotty showers are possible Sunday evening due to a strong cold front that’ll cross our area. Once we get behind this front, it’ll truly feel like fall with highs in the mid-upper 80s and mornings in the 50s.

Tracking the Tropics

Fiona continues to strengthen as it moves away from Puerto Rico. Tropical weather alerts are in effect from the Turks & Caicos to parts of the Bahamas. Fiona is expected to become the first major hurricane (cat. 3 or higher) of the season. There are two other areas to watch in the tropics.... one in particular is the Caribbean into next week. We’ll be monitoring the situation for you all closely.

