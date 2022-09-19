Kemper Co. Sheriff: Multiple arrests involving contraband

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore announced Monday that his department made multiple arrests last week on jail property, all dealing with attempts to bring contraband into the jail. Moore said even a father who was in jail had his son to bring contraband.

The people charged were identified as: Amanda Beth Wallace

Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility - Bond $20,000

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) - Bond $20,000

Conspiracy to Commit a Crime - Bond $ 20,000

Possession of Paraphernalia - $335.75 (Misdemeanor) Ralph Edward Manus

Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility - Bond $20,000 Michael Travis Beaty - Inmate

Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility - Bond $20,000

Conspiracy to Commit a Crime - Bond $20,000 Bari S. Edwards - Inmate

Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility - Bond $20,000

Conspiracy to Commit a Crime - Bond $20,000 Ja’Barrius Javier Edwards

Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility - Bond $20,000

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) - Bond $20,000 Conspiracy to Commit A Crime - Bond $20,000

