Kemper Co. Sheriff: Multiple arrests involving contraband

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore outside the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore outside the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore announced Monday that his department made multiple arrests last week on jail property, all dealing with attempts to bring contraband into the jail. Moore said even a father who was in jail had his son to bring contraband.

The people charged were identified as:
Amanda Beth Wallace
Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility - Bond $20,000
Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) - Bond $20,000
Conspiracy to Commit a Crime - Bond $ 20,000
Possession of Paraphernalia - $335.75 (Misdemeanor)
Ralph Edward Manus
Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility - Bond $20,000
Michael Travis Beaty - Inmate
Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility - Bond $20,000
Conspiracy to Commit a Crime - Bond $20,000
Bari S. Edwards - Inmate
Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility - Bond $20,000
Conspiracy to Commit a Crime - Bond $20,000
Ja’Barrius Javier Edwards
Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility - Bond $20,000
Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) - Bond $20,000 Conspiracy to Commit A Crime - Bond $20,000
Caption

