Meridian Police Dept. responds to grand jury report

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department was critiqued in the most recent Lauderdale County Grand Jury Report. The September term ended Friday. The grand jury made a number of recommendations for additional training for officers and detectives and improvement of investigations and court room presentation. It also called for “functioning body-worn cameras and cameras in police vehicles.”

Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young said Monday at a news conference the Meridian Police Department is making improvements that will benefit the police force as well as the city.

“As far as the training, our detectives and our officers are allowed and given training throughout the year. They have taken interviews and interrogation training. They are scheduled for more training this year, as far as next year, when our hours are due, because our officers have to do so many hours per year for their training. And our officers have met their training for the year. But they are scheduled for training. As far as our body cams and equipment for out vehicles, our officers will be receiving more body cameras. They will also are getting more vehicular equipment for recording purposes.”

Chief Young said this additional training will begin this year. You may read the entire report from the September Grand Jury below:

