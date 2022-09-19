Meridian Police Dept. responds to grand jury report

Police Chief Deborah Young defended the Police Department's record on training.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department was critiqued in the most recent Lauderdale County Grand Jury Report. The September term ended Friday. The grand jury made a number of recommendations for additional training for officers and detectives and improvement of investigations and court room presentation. It also called for “functioning body-worn cameras and cameras in police vehicles.”

Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young said Monday at a news conference the Meridian Police Department is making improvements that will benefit the police force as well as the city.

Chief Young said this additional training will begin this year. You may read the entire report from the September Grand Jury below:

