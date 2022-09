In keeping with the wishes of Mrs. Kathy Briscoe and her family, there will be no services at this time. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mrs. Briscoe, 59, of Meridian, who died Friday, September 15, 2022 at Ochsner Rush Health.

