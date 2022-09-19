National railroad safety week

Railroad Crossing in Meridian
Railroad Crossing in Meridian(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Driving around town, you might notice several railroad crossings, and many of them do not have flashing lights or even crossing gates.

This is a safety hazard that many people do not consider.

Throughout this entire week, the Meridian Railroad Museum has come up with a unique way to educate the citizens here in the Queen City.

“So our big goal with Meridian is that there a lot of railroad crossing here, and there hasn’t been a lot of education about how to approach those crossings, so we’ve come up with a very creative idea this week to have a big social media campaign, and we even have a little friend our engineer mickey that’s gonna be helping us out spread the message, so we’re gonna be taking our engineer mickey all around town placing him at different crossings and just educating the public on how to approach those railroad crossings,” said President of the Meridian Rails Historical Society, Lucy Dormont.

People do not really think railroad safety is a big deal, but every three hours, there is a major railroad-related incident.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New manfacturing company coming to Philadelphia
New manfacturing company coming to Philadelphia
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 16, 2022
Former University of Southern Mississippi baseball standout Matt Wallner Wallner hits home run...
Former USM baseball great Matt Wallner hits home run in 1st game in major leagues
Suspect shot after allegedly pulling gun on store owner inside Northpark Mall
Suspect shot after allegedly pulling gun on store owner inside Northpark Mall
No. 20 Ole Miss shrugged off its uncertainty at quarterback by running right through Georgia...
AP Top 25: The top 7 teams remain the same but Ole Miss moves up for the third straight week

Latest News

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore outside the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility
Kemper Co. Sheriff: Multiple arrests involving contraband
-
8 arrested in Columbia sting operation targeting prostitution
Water distributions in Jackson still popular even after boil water notice lifted
Water distributions in Jackson still popular even after boil water notice lifted
Betty Jane Cadle of Oxford pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud and was sentenced to...
4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in MSU sorority theft