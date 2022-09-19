National railroad safety week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Driving around town, you might notice several railroad crossings, and many of them do not have flashing lights or even crossing gates.

This is a safety hazard that many people do not consider.

Throughout this entire week, the Meridian Railroad Museum has come up with a unique way to educate the citizens here in the Queen City.

“So our big goal with Meridian is that there a lot of railroad crossing here, and there hasn’t been a lot of education about how to approach those crossings, so we’ve come up with a very creative idea this week to have a big social media campaign, and we even have a little friend our engineer mickey that’s gonna be helping us out spread the message, so we’re gonna be taking our engineer mickey all around town placing him at different crossings and just educating the public on how to approach those railroad crossings,” said President of the Meridian Rails Historical Society, Lucy Dormont.

People do not really think railroad safety is a big deal, but every three hours, there is a major railroad-related incident.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.