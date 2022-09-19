New manfacturing company coming to Philadelphia

By Christen Hyde
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A new business is coming to Neshoba County and is projected to bring several jobs to the area.

Two manufacturing companies, New York Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems and Components, will be investing 8.14 million dollars into renovating the former Richardson Molding Facility in Philadelphia.

Both manufacturers produce batch and continuous lumber drying kilns, wood waste heat plants and industrial air movement products.

Philadelphia Mayor James Young commented on the new industry coming to the city.

“We welcome New York Blower to the city of Philadelphia. Thanks to Governor Tate Reeves and the staff of MDA, the hard work of David Vowell of our local Community Development Partnership and the support of city and county governments made this possible. Quality manufacturing will bring new opportunities to the citizens of Philadelphia,” said Mayor Young.

One resident was happy to hear that the new facility is expected to bring 60 new jobs to the area.

“Anytime a community has lost jobs in the past any new business coming in to bring commerce and to bring in more money is a good thing. Even though some people may thing its not, but especially in this day and age this is a good thing that is happening. It will help the people of Mississippi because we don’t want to depend businesses outside the United States,” said Debra Higginbotham, a Philadephia resdient.

The companies said they chose Mississippi because of the multiple sawmills that have announced new locations or expansions in the state.

