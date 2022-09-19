Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Mississippi State started fast in Death Valley Saturday against LSU, but in the end they fell to LSU, 31-16, in the opening Southeast Conference game for both teams. The Bulldogs were their own worst enemy in a second half melt down. The Mike Leach offense failed to convert three fourth-and-short downs, mishandled a punt and had a holding call on an 88-yard punt return when the Bulldogs trailed by only eight points. The MSU receivers dropped several key passes, and Wyatt Rogers threw a rare interception in the final period. The Tigers defense sacked Rogers four times and hit the Bulldog quarterback on several more occasions. This Saturday, the Bulldogs (0-1-2-1) will hopefully lick their wounds as they prepare to host Bowling Green (1-2).

Ole Miss dominated Georgia Tech from the opening kickoff to take a 42-0 win in Atlanta. The Rebels with the win moved up four spots to No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 football weekly rankings. The Rebels used their running game to run for a season high 316 yards. Zack Evans rushed for 134 yards while Quinshon Judkins added 98 yards. Evans, Judkins and Ulysses each scored two rushing touchdowns on the day. Jaxson Dart received the start at quarterback as he passed for 207 yards and ran for an additional 40 yards. The Rebels defense registered seven sacks and allowed Tech only 214 yards of offense. Ole Miss (3-0) will host Tulsa (2-1) on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Southern Mississippi did what was expected in drumming Northwestern State (La.) to the tune of 64-10 to pick up their first win of the 2022 season at M.M. Roberts Stadium on Saturday night. USM finished with 588 yards of total offense while limiting the Demons to only 234 total offense.

Golden Eagles head coach Will Hall used Zach Wilcke and Ty Keyes at quarterback for most of the game, although he used two other quarterbacks as well. In all, he had six different players taking snaps from center. Wilcke, a Hernando native, played in the first half and threw for 102 yards and one touchdown while Keyes threw for 192 yards and three scores. USM (1-2) heads to Tulane (3-0) for a 6 p.m. matchup on Saturday.

SWAC

Jackson State stayed unbeaten in claiming the 66-24 SWAC win in the W.C. Gordon Classic this past Saturday. The Tigers (3-0) will host Mississippi Valley (0-3) this Saturday. Valley fell to Delta State, 28-17, while Alcorn won their first game of the season in beating McNeese State, 30-19. The Braves host Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-1) Saturday at 6 p.m.

College

Mississippi College (1-2) fell to North Greenville, 41-19, while Millsaps lost to Wisconsin Oshkosh, 41-17. MC will travel to McNeese State while the Majors take a Saturday off. Delta State (3-0) will travel to West Florida while idle Belhaven (2-0) will play at Huntingdon College this Saturday.

JUCO

Northwest edged past Pearl River, 21-14, while Itawamba slipped by Northeast, 28-27, in an overtime thriller last week. Other winners were Jones, Gulf Coast, Hinds, Coahoma and East Mississippi. This Thursday, East Mississippi (2-1) will head to Gulf Coast (2-1), Itawamba (1-2) will go to Northwest (3-0), East Central (0-3) will be at Jones (3-0), PRC (2-1) will go to Hinds (1-2) and Co-Lin (1-2) will visit Southwest (1-2). In the lone Saturday game, Coahoma (3-0) will host Holmes (1-2).

Odds & Ends

The Saints (1-1) turned the ball over four times in the second half and fell to Tampa Bay, 20-10. The Saints (1-1) will travel to Carolina this Sunday.

Shane Matthews has joined the Florida Gator radio network. The Pascagoula native was the SEC Player of the Year in both 1991 and 1992 while playing quarterback for the Gators.

Southern Mississippi career home run leader Matt Wallner was called up to the Minnesota Twins last week and belted his first major league home against Cleveland in his third at bat of the game.

