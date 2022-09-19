Students treated for injuries following Wayne Co. school bus accident

A crash involving a Wayne County School District school bus resulted in eight students and two...
A crash involving a Wayne County School District school bus resulted in eight students and two adults going to the hospital with injuries.(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A crash involving a Wayne County School District school bus resulted in eight students and two adults going to the hospital with injuries.

The accident happened around 3 p.m. at Highway 45 and State Route 184 near Buckatunna School.

According to Wayne County Superintendent Tommy Branch, the bus was transporting K-12 students from Buckatunna School.

Sheriff Jody Ashley said five students were transported by ambulance to Wayne General Hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, and uninjured students returned to Buckatunna School for parent pick-up.

However, three additional students later arrived at the emergency room with their parents after the school district released them.

Ashley also said that rescue crews had to use the jaws of life to remove the driver of the other vehicle. The driver and an adult passenger were also transported by ambulance to Wayne General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the crash.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New manfacturing company coming to Philadelphia
New manfacturing company coming to Philadelphia
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 16, 2022
Former University of Southern Mississippi baseball standout Matt Wallner Wallner hits home run...
Former USM baseball great Matt Wallner hits home run in 1st game in major leagues
Suspect shot after allegedly pulling gun on store owner inside Northpark Mall
Suspect shot after allegedly pulling gun on store owner inside Northpark Mall
No. 20 Ole Miss shrugged off its uncertainty at quarterback by running right through Georgia...
AP Top 25: The top 7 teams remain the same but Ole Miss moves up for the third straight week

Latest News

Police Chief Deborah Young defended the Police Department's record on training.
Meridian Police Dept. responds to grand jury report
InvestigateTV worked with the Arnolt Center for Investigative Journalism to look at the...
Big Bucks, Big Buyouts: Big Ten schools spend millions clearing coaching rosters
(L-to-R) Sheriff Joe Berlin, Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall and Captain Vince Williams discuss the...
WATCH: Sheriff leads Jones Co. narcotics raid, 8 arrested
Railroad Crossing in Meridian
National railroad safety week