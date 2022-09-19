Students treated for injuries following Wayne Co. school bus accident

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A crash involving a Wayne County School District school bus resulted in eight students and two adults going to the hospital with injuries.

The accident happened around 3 p.m. at Highway 45 and State Route 184 near Buckatunna School.

According to Wayne County Superintendent Tommy Branch, the bus was transporting K-12 students from Buckatunna School.

Sheriff Jody Ashley said five students were transported by ambulance to Wayne General Hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, and uninjured students returned to Buckatunna School for parent pick-up.

However, three additional students later arrived at the emergency room with their parents after the school district released them.

Ashley also said that rescue crews had to use the jaws of life to remove the driver of the other vehicle. The driver and an adult passenger were also transported by ambulance to Wayne General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the crash.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.