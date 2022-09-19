Water distributions in Jackson still popular even after boil water notice lifted

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Free water distribution events continued in the Capital City last weekend. A long line of cars waited for the free donations at Siwell Middle School on Sunday.

Jackson City Councilman Brian Grizzel and State Representative Stephanie Foster hosted the giveaway.

“Residents are still kind of cautious,” Grizzel said. “And so they still want the water, plus we have a lot of water to give out.”

Recently, the boil water notice was lifted for all Jackson water customers. Plus, the state-run distribution sites that were set up across the city are now closed.

Organizers say they still want to provide residents with an option to get safe and clean drinking water for their families.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New manfacturing company coming to Philadelphia
New manfacturing company coming to Philadelphia
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 16, 2022
Suspect shot after allegedly pulling gun on store owner inside Northpark Mall
Suspect shot after allegedly pulling gun on store owner inside Northpark Mall
Former University of Southern Mississippi baseball standout Matt Wallner Wallner hits home run...
Former USM baseball great Matt Wallner hits home run in 1st game in major leagues
No. 20 Ole Miss shrugged off its uncertainty at quarterback by running right through Georgia...
AP Top 25: The top 7 teams remain the same but Ole Miss moves up for the third straight week

Latest News

Betty Jane Cadle of Oxford pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud and was sentenced to...
4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in MSU sorority theft
According to gas experts, most of the country is now using winter-blend fuel, which is less...
Gas prices see longest downward trend since 2015, but could it be the end of the road?
Healthy Choice meals have been recalled because an allergen is missing from the label.
Healthy Choice recalls frozen meals
No rain in the forecast
We have the return of 90 degree temperatures