Waynesboro gearing up for 3rd annual ‘Fellowship at the Fields’

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The third annual Fellowship at the Fields is returning to Waynesboro Saturday.

This year, the event will feature Mississippi native Todd Tilghman, Ryan Ellis and Cochran and Co.

The event will begin at 2:30 p.m. with a concert to start at 5:00 p.m. at the Fields of Waynesboro.

Lion Fest also is adding a car show that will begin before the concert.

“We are really trying to get everybody here, just to let them know that this is a community event, that it’s open for everybody,” said Emily Cooley, a Lion Fest committee member says,

“We will have some activities for the kids, We will have some vendors on site. The car show. All ages are welcome. We’d love to have you, and just be a good, clean, family-fun event.”

