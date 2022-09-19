We have the return of 90 degree temperatures

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Monday! We are starting the week off just right once again. No rain at all is expected in the forecast today. It will be great day to get out and enjoy plenty of sunshine. You will need to keep your water bottle handy though, high temperatures are near the lower 90s. Humidity is creeping back in the area, so it will feel pretty hot outside.

Highs will continue to increase into the upper 90s by the end of this week. Stay safe and have a great day.

