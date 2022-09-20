4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect on the run

Crime tape and police lights
Crime tape and police lights(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect in the shooting of a toddler.

According to the sheriff’s department, the shooting occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Lone Oaks Apartment in Jones County.

A four-year-old boy was shot one time in the abdomen and taken by private car to South Central Regional Hospital. The condition of the child’s injuries is unknown at this time, but the sheriff’s department said that his immediate family is with him at the hospital.

Officials on the scene said it appears the shooting resulted after a verbal confrontation between an adult male and adult female resulted in the woman firing one shot from a gun, and the child was caught in the crossfire. It is unknown if the child is related to either individual involved in the confrontation.

The suspect fled the scene after getting in the passenger side of a vehicle.

The sheriff’s department said they have a possible I.D. of the shooter from a witness and security footage from the apartment complex. However, they are not prepared to release that information at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the shooter’s identity should contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147.

WDAM will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

