Ala. attorney general appeals after federal judge blocks upcoming lethal injection in Alabama

FILE - This undated photograph provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate...
FILE - This undated photograph provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Alan Eugene Miller, who was convicted of capital murder in a workplace shooting rampage that killed three men in 1999. Miller, scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection on Sept. 22, 2022, says the state lost the paperwork he turned in selecting an alternate execution method.(Alabama Department of Corrections via AP, File)
By Kim Chandler and WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - A U.S. judge on Monday blocked Alabama from executing an inmate who says the state lost his paperwork requesting an alternative to lethal injection.

U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. issued a preliminary injunction to block the state from executing Alan Miller by any method other than nitrogen hypoxia. The ruling blocks Alabama from carrying out the lethal injection that had been set for Thursday.

On Tuesday Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed a motion to appeal that order.

“The Alabama Attorney General’s Office will appeal the federal district court’s grant of a preliminary injunction of inmate Alan Eugene Miller’s execution scheduled for September 22, 2022,” The attourney general’s office said in a statement.

Miller testified last week that he returned a state form selecting nitrogen on the same day it was distributed to inmates by a prison worker.

Alabama has not yet finalized procedures for using nitrogen to carry out death sentences.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Chief Deborah Young defended the Police Department's record on training.
Meridian Police Dept. responds to grand jury report
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore outside the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility
Kemper Co. Sheriff: Multiple arrests involving contraband
New manfacturing company coming to Philadelphia
New manfacturing company coming to Philadelphia
A Boil Water Notice has been issued for parts of Meridian, north of 20th Street from the east...
Water line break leads to Boil Water Notice for large part of Meridian
Betty Jane Cadle of Oxford pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud and was sentenced to...
4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in MSU sorority theft

Latest News

FILE - Former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Maury Wills is shown before Game 2 of baseball's NL...
Maury Wills, base-stealing shortstop for Dodgers, dies at 89
A woman had to be hospitalized after being attacked by a group of dogs in Kosciusko Monday...
Woman seriously injured after being attacked by dogs in Kosciusko
Crime tape and police lights
4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect on the run
Richard Mordecai escaped from Alexander City CBF
Alexander City CBF inmate recaptured; search continues for 2nd man
The newest tropical cyclone on the scene
Tropical Depression #8 Forms in the Atlantic