Citizens of Laud. Co. to take a vote on medical marijuana

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -People who live in Lauderdale County decided to get involved and pushed a petition to allow the matter to be put to a vote.

The citizens believe that this matter should be a decision that they should make and not politicians, but the reason the supervisors opted out might surprise you.

“We don’t have zoning or any enforcement outside of what’s in the bill itself of medical marijuana. The second and maybe the biggest thing yet is, is when you buy something outside the city limits out in the county, those tax dollars go back to the state and do not return, unlike the city when you buy something inside the city limits, the city gets a portion of that sales tax back,” said President of the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors, Jonathan Wells.

The medical marijuana issue will be on the November eighth ballot.

