City of Meridian Arrest Report September 19, 2022

Robbery

At 9:33 PM on September 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 4300 block of 13th Street. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and personal property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 11:41 AM on September 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of State Boulevard. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 7:35 PM on September 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle near the 157 mile of Interstate 20 West. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 9:46 PM on September 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3300 block of 21st Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was no evidence found to support the calls.