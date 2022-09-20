City of Meridian Arrest Report September 19, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CHRISTIAN S BENNETT
|1985
|1422 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|MASON D HOWARD
|1993
|2843 COUNTY ROAD 672 QUITMAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ANTONIO M MCCLELLAND
|1979
|300 55TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|COURTNIE STEVENS
|1988
|8984 WESTWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ANTONIO D YOUNG
|1969
|3210 46TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JARVIS R COOK
|1998
|2919 MT BARTON PL MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|AMBER A HARRIS
|1989
|2015 MOSBY RD APT F2 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|SUSAN HALFORD
|1984
|3920 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|TYLER S PENRY
|1994
|4017 TORREY PINES DR BYRAM, AL
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JAQUAESHA Q MCCOY
|1999
|1509 65TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CHILD NEGLECT
|AREAUNIA S GREEN
|1995
|2428 OLD MARION RD APT D105 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|SHAQUILLE Z BUTLER
|1993
|2207 13TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 9:33 PM on September 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 4300 block of 13th Street. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and personal property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:41 AM on September 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of State Boulevard. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 7:35 PM on September 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle near the 157 mile of Interstate 20 West. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 9:46 PM on September 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3300 block of 21st Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was no evidence found to support the calls.
