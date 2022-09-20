City of Meridian Arrest Report September 19, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CHRISTIAN S BENNETT19851422 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
MASON D HOWARD19932843 COUNTY ROAD 672 QUITMAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
ANTONIO M MCCLELLAND1979300 55TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
COURTNIE STEVENS19888984 WESTWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ANTONIO D YOUNG19693210 46TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JARVIS R COOK19982919 MT BARTON PL MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
AMBER A HARRIS19892015 MOSBY RD APT F2 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
SUSAN HALFORD19843920 KING RD MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
TYLER S PENRY19944017 TORREY PINES DR BYRAM, ALDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JAQUAESHA Q MCCOY19991509 65TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CHILD NEGLECT
AREAUNIA S GREEN19952428 OLD MARION RD APT D105 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SHAQUILLE Z BUTLER19932207 13TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 9:33 PM on September 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 4300 block of 13th Street. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and personal property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:41 AM on September 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of State Boulevard. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 7:35 PM on September 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle near the 157 mile of Interstate 20 West. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 9:46 PM on September 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3300 block of 21st Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was no evidence found to support the calls.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Chief Deborah Young defended the Police Department's record on training.
Meridian Police Dept. responds to grand jury report
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore outside the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility
Kemper Co. Sheriff: Multiple arrests involving contraband
New manfacturing company coming to Philadelphia
New manfacturing company coming to Philadelphia
Betty Jane Cadle of Oxford pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud and was sentenced to...
4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in MSU sorority theft
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 19, 2022

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 20, 2022
Jeffrey P. Marcum, 55, is accused of taking advantage of a vulnerable adult.
Collinsville man arrested for forcible rape, lustful touching
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 19, 2022
(L-to-R) Sheriff Joe Berlin, Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall and Captain Vince Williams discuss the...
WATCH: Sheriff leads Jones Co. narcotics raid, 8 arrested