City of Meridian Arrest Report September 20, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 7:29 AM on September 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a wall.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 1:37 PM on September 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4200 block of North Hills Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 12:11 PM on September 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3600 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was attempted through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was no evidence found to support the calls.