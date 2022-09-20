City of Meridian Arrest Report September 20, 2022
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:29 AM on September 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a wall.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:37 PM on September 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4200 block of North Hills Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 12:11 PM on September 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3600 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was attempted through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was no evidence found to support the calls.
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.