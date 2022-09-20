Collinsville man arrested for forcible rape, lustful touching

Jeffrey P. Marcum, 55, is accused of taking advantage of a vulnerable adult.
Jeffrey P. Marcum, 55, is accused of taking advantage of a vulnerable adult.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department)
By Tom Williams
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Collinsville man has been arrested and charged with inappropriate actions with a vulnerable person.

Authorities said Jeffrey Marcum, 55, took advantage of someone who is a stroke survivor and uses a wheelchair.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Marcum was familiar with the victim, but it wasn’t a family member.

Marcum faces one count of forcible rape and one count of lustful touching. His total bond is $200,000.

