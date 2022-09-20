Collinsville man arrested for forcible rape, lustful touching

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Collinsville man has been arrested and charged with inappropriate actions with a vulnerable person.

Authorities said Jeffrey Marcum, 55, took advantage of someone who is a stroke survivor and uses a wheelchair.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Marcum was familiar with the victim, but it wasn’t a family member.

Marcum faces one count of forcible rape and one count of lustful touching. His total bond is $200,000.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.