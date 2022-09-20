Fiona is now a Major Hurricane

The first major hurricane of the season(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:51 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Fiona reached major hurricane strength early Tuesday morning, and at the time it was upgraded...it had max sustained winds of 115mph. It’s going to bring impactful weather to the Turks and Caicos Islands along with parts of the SE Bahamas through Tuesday night. The Turks and Caicos could pick up more than 6″ of rain, and parts of the SE Bahamas could get up to 3.” Storm surge could get up to 8 feet above normal tide for some coastal areas of the Turks and Caicos.

Fiona is the first major hurricane (category 3 or higher) of this hurricane season, and it’s expected to continue strengthening. It could get up to category 4 status as it nears Bermuda by Thursday. Fiona is no threat to the U.S. mainland, but the east coast beaches will have to battle a high rip current risk.

