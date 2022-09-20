Graveside services for Irene Brown Ferry, 101, of Butler will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Lyle Meador officiating.

Mrs. Ferry passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at her home. She was born December 7, 1920, in Conehatta, Mississippi.

Mrs. Irene lived a long, abundant, happy life. She enjoyed reading, needle work, and going to the nutrition center, but more than anything she enjoyed helping others. Up until three months ago, she continued quoting Bible scriptures to her family. Irene loved her family dearly and is going to be greatly missed.

Survivors include her children, William Randall “Randy” Ferry (Warrene) and Nancy F. Windham (Al); daughter-in-law, Peggy Ferry; 6 grandchildren, Pam Cox (James), Jenifer Newton (Doug), Laura Ferry (Justin), John Ferry, Tyler Windham (Emily), and Corey Windham (Katie); 8 great grandchildren, Courtney McCarty (Arin), Claire Driver, Darcy Driver, Brady Windham, Alex Windham, Riley Windham, Rhett Windham, and Nate Newton; sisters, Sara B. Bethany, Mary Aycock (Clois), and Patty Doucet.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Victor Brown and Bertie Mae Brown; husband, John Hardy “Red” Ferry; son, John “Johnny” Ferry; siblings, Esta McKnight, Annie M. “Madge” Drumm, Thomas Seabron “Bud” Brown, and Sidney Brown; and granddaughter, Adrienne Newton.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Traditions Hospice, formerly Homestead Hospice, nurses and staff and Lois Ray and Maggie Dees for their loving, compassionate care.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

