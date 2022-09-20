Graveside Services for Jerry Barton will be held Thursday, September 22, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Stonewall Cemetery with Pastor Ray Files officiating. The staff of Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North are honored to be serving the family during this difficult time.

Jerry Melvin Barton, was born on November 2, 1946, in Breman, GA to Pearl Smith Barton and James Melvin Barton. He worked for Burlington Industries as an industrial engineer for 37 years. He then was an employee of Clarke County for nine years. Jerry enjoyed camping and traveling with friends and family.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Barton; daughters, Robin Morrison, Kaye Donald (Dudley), and Tina Bonner (Bruce); son, Lyle Keenan (Tina), grandchildren, Katelyn Morrison, Chase Morrison, Caroline Donald, Tripp Donald, Kade Donald, Jamie Keenan (Stevi), Kyla Blackwell, Madison Keenan, and Kylee Keenan; great grandchildren, Zuri Keenan, Jamie Catherine Keenan, and Heidi Keenan and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Gail Farr.

The family would like to thank all who shared in their grief and loss of Jerry. “Thank You” for all the acts of kindness during our time of bereavement. May God richly bless each and every one of you!

