Judge blocks upcoming execution in Alabama

Judge blocks execution in Alabama
Judge blocks execution in Alabama
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - On Monday a federal judge blocked Alabama from executing an inmate who says the state lost his paperwork requesting an alternative form of execution.

An injunction was issued by Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. blocking the state from executing Allen Miller on Thursday by any method other than nitrogen hypoxia. This method of execution was requested by Miller even though it is not ready to be used by the state of Alabama.

Miller was sentenced to die after being convicted of killing three people in a 1999 workplace shooting.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Chief Deborah Young defended the Police Department's record on training.
Meridian Police Dept. responds to grand jury report
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore outside the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility
Kemper Co. Sheriff: Multiple arrests involving contraband
New manfacturing company coming to Philadelphia
New manfacturing company coming to Philadelphia
Betty Jane Cadle of Oxford pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud and was sentenced to...
4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in MSU sorority theft
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 19, 2022

Latest News

Jeffrey P. Marcum, 55, is accused of taking advantage of a vulnerable adult.
Collinsville man arrested for forcible rape, lustful touching
A water line break in the city of Meridian Tuesday morning is causing problems for a number of...
Water line break causes problems for Meridian residents
The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.
Homeowner finds snake in toilet
Fall starts Thursday
We have a relief from the 90s in sight
The first major hurricane of the season
Fiona is now a major hurricane