Kemper County Arrest Report September 20, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Keivon Watt 09-14-2022 Leaving the Scene of An Accident; Driving While License Suspended; No...
Keivon Watt 09-14-2022 Leaving the Scene of An Accident; Driving While License Suspended; No Proof of Insurance.jpg
Jabarrius Edwards 09-17-2022 Introduction of Contraband in Facility; Possession of Controlled...
Jabarrius Edwards 09-17-2022 Introduction of Contraband in Facility; Possession of Controlled Substance(Meth); Conspiracy to Commit a Crime.jpg
Jerry Buie 09-15-2022 Domestic Violence-Simple Assault.jpg
Jerry Buie 09-15-2022 Domestic Violence-Simple Assault.jpg
Amanda Wallace 09-16-2022 Possession of Controlled Substance(Meth); Possession of Drug...
Amanda Wallace 09-16-2022 Possession of Controlled Substance(Meth); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Introduction of Contraband in Facility; Conspiracy to Committ a Crime.jpg
Natayshianna Hatch 09-17-2022 Driving While License Suspended; Dazzling Taillight; No...
Natayshianna Hatch 09-17-2022 Driving While License Suspended; Dazzling Taillight; No Insurance; Expired Tag.jpg
Ralph Manus 09-16-2022 Introduction of Contraband in Correctional Facility.jpg
Ralph Manus 09-16-2022 Introduction of Contraband in Correctional Facility.jpg
Takenrick Hibbler 09-17-2022 Improper Parking; Driving While License Suspended; No Proof of...
Takenrick Hibbler 09-17-2022 Improper Parking; Driving While License Suspended; No Proof of Insurance; DUI 3rd.jpg
Justin Evans 09-08-2022 DUI 1st.jpg
Justin Evans 09-08-2022 DUI 1st.jpg
Wynema Mingo 09-11-2022 Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road; DUI Refusal; No Driver License.jpg
Wynema Mingo 09-11-2022 Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road; DUI Refusal; No Driver License.jpg
Sherman Hunter 09-08-2022 Driving While License Suspended; No Proof of Insurance.jpg
Sherman Hunter 09-08-2022 Driving While License Suspended; No Proof of Insurance.jpg

