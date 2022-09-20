Skip to content
News
Hurricane
Giant of the Week
Weather
Sports
Midday News Interviews
Community Calendar
Live Newscasts
News
Crime
Education
Health
International
Local
Military Matters
National
News Videos
Regional
State
Black History Month Special Report
Live Newscasts
Weather
Hurricane
East Mississippi Electric Power Radar
Closings & Delays
Wednesday Weather Whys
Weather Links
Weather Videos
Sports
Wendy's Giant of the Week
All Scholastic Team
National
Team Of The Week
Scoreboard
Football Friday
Sports Videos
Camera Network
Great Health Divide
Salute to Excellence
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Careers
GrayTV Careers
Advertise with Us
Submit a Story
How to Buy a Copy of a Story
Politics
WTOK E-News
Community
Hometown Hero
Frontline Responders
County Road 11
Community Calendar
Marriage And Divorce
Obits
PSA Request Form
CrimeNet
Arrests
COVID-19 Map
Programming Schedule
Submit Photos and Videos
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Kemper County Arrest Report September 20, 2022
Daily Docket
(wtok)
By
WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT
|
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Keivon Watt 09-14-2022 Leaving the Scene of An Accident; Driving While License Suspended; No Proof of Insurance.jpg
Jabarrius Edwards 09-17-2022 Introduction of Contraband in Facility; Possession of Controlled Substance(Meth); Conspiracy to Commit a Crime.jpg
Jerry Buie 09-15-2022 Domestic Violence-Simple Assault.jpg
Amanda Wallace 09-16-2022 Possession of Controlled Substance(Meth); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Introduction of Contraband in Facility; Conspiracy to Committ a Crime.jpg
Natayshianna Hatch 09-17-2022 Driving While License Suspended; Dazzling Taillight; No Insurance; Expired Tag.jpg
Ralph Manus 09-16-2022 Introduction of Contraband in Correctional Facility.jpg
Takenrick Hibbler 09-17-2022 Improper Parking; Driving While License Suspended; No Proof of Insurance; DUI 3rd.jpg
Justin Evans 09-08-2022 DUI 1st.jpg
Wynema Mingo 09-11-2022 Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road; DUI Refusal; No Driver License.jpg
Sherman Hunter 09-08-2022 Driving While License Suspended; No Proof of Insurance.jpg
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Meridian Police Dept. responds to grand jury report
Kemper Co. Sheriff: Multiple arrests involving contraband
New manfacturing company coming to Philadelphia
Water line break leads to Boil Water Notice for large part of Meridian
4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in MSU sorority theft
Latest News
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 20, 2022
4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect on the run
Alexander City CBF inmate recaptured; search continues for 2nd man
Northwest Rankin High School student arrested for threatening on-campus shooting