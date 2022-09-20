Mr. Charles Glenn “Mickey” Sanders, Sr.

Charles Glenn “Mickey” Sanders, Sr.(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
Published: Sep. 20, 2022
Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. Charles Glenn “Mickey” Sanders, Sr. will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Blackwater Baptist Church, with the Reverends Gary Rivers and Bill Webb officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow the service in Blackwater Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Sanders, age 87, of Blackwater died on Monday, September 19, 2022 at John C. Stennis Hospital in DeKalb.

Mickey was born on July 8, 1935 to John Jackson and Mattie Claire Ross Sanders in Kemper county, Mississippi. He was a Christian and member of Blackwater Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for forty plus years. Mickey loved his family. Mr. Sanders honorably served his country in the Mississippi Air National Guard.

Survivors include his children, Debby McRae and Charles Glenn “Chuck” Sanders, Jr. (Donna); grandchildren, James Coleman (Stephanie), Nichole Mason (Kenny), Erin Malone (Johnny), and Molly Higdon (John); 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Patsy Key and Lewis Sanders (Jean); and numerous other family members and friends.

Mr. Sanders was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife, Barbara Ann Sanders and six siblings.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Sanders be made to The Gideons International at www.gideons.org.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home and from 9:00 until 9:45 a.m. on Thursday at Blackwater Baptist Church.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

