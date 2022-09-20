Graveside services for Mr. Gerald Marshall “Jerry” Tedder will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Hays Cemetery, with Brother James Rickles officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Tedder, age 87, of Meridian passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at his residence.

Mr. Tedder was a deacon and member of Causeyville Baptist Church. He was a dedicated Christian who lived out his faith by helping those around him.

Survivors include his loving wife of 69 and ½ years, Betty Pauline Tedder; children, Sherry Tedder Hilderbrand (Ray) and Gerald Mark Tedder (Lisa); grandchildren, Alyson Sadler White (Chris), Anna Grace Sadler McKenzie (Justin); step-grandsons, Derrick Jackson, Bradley Hilderbrand, and Ryan Hilderbrand; great-grandchildren, Christian Tedder White, Preston Clay White, Gabe Lewis White, and Mila Faith McKenzie; step-great grandsons, Reeves Hilderbrand, Walker Hilderbrand, Hunter Hilderbrand, and Colton Hilderbrand; beloved sisters, Martha Germany, Mary Volk, and Ruth Carr; special friends, Don and Helen Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews, special friends, and many others.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Ruth Allen Tedder, and two brothers, Thomas Tedder and Jack Tedder.

Memorials may be made to Causeyville Baptist Church (6192 Causeyville Clarke Rd, Meridian, MS 39301), Hays Cemetery Fund (4299 County Road 456, Meridian, MS 39301), or to the Christian Ministry of your choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

There will be no visitation prior to the services.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.