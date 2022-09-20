Mr. Gerald Marshall “Jerry” Tedder

Gerald Marshall “Jerry” Tedder
Gerald Marshall “Jerry” Tedder
Gerald Marshall “Jerry” Tedder(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Mr. Gerald Marshall “Jerry” Tedder will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Hays Cemetery, with Brother James Rickles officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Tedder, age 87, of Meridian passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at his residence.

Mr. Tedder was a deacon and member of Causeyville Baptist Church. He was a dedicated Christian who lived out his faith by helping those around him.

Survivors include his loving wife of 69 and ½ years, Betty Pauline Tedder; children, Sherry Tedder Hilderbrand (Ray) and Gerald Mark Tedder (Lisa); grandchildren, Alyson Sadler White (Chris), Anna Grace Sadler McKenzie (Justin); step-grandsons, Derrick Jackson, Bradley Hilderbrand, and Ryan Hilderbrand; great-grandchildren, Christian Tedder White, Preston Clay White, Gabe Lewis White, and Mila Faith McKenzie; step-great grandsons, Reeves Hilderbrand, Walker Hilderbrand, Hunter Hilderbrand, and Colton Hilderbrand; beloved sisters, Martha Germany, Mary Volk, and Ruth Carr; special friends, Don and Helen Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews, special friends, and many others.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Ruth Allen Tedder, and two brothers, Thomas Tedder and Jack Tedder.

Memorials may be made to Causeyville Baptist Church (6192 Causeyville Clarke Rd, Meridian, MS 39301), Hays Cemetery Fund (4299 County Road 456, Meridian, MS 39301), or to the Christian Ministry of your choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

There will be no visitation prior to the services.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Chief Deborah Young defended the Police Department's record on training.
Meridian Police Dept. responds to grand jury report
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore outside the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility
Kemper Co. Sheriff: Multiple arrests involving contraband
New manfacturing company coming to Philadelphia
New manfacturing company coming to Philadelphia
Betty Jane Cadle of Oxford pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud and was sentenced to...
4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in MSU sorority theft
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 19, 2022

Latest News

Charles Glenn “Mickey” Sanders, Sr.
Mr. Charles Glenn “Mickey” Sanders, Sr.
Mr. William Timothy “Tim” Culpepper
Jerry Barton
Irene Brown Ferry
Mrs. Hazel Janette “Jan” Walker Lang
Mrs. Hazel Janette “Jan” Walker Lang