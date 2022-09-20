Funeral services for Mr. William Timothy “Tim” Culpepper will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Brother Robert Hughes officiating. Burial will follow at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Toomsuba. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. William Timothy “Tim” Culpepper, age 51, of Toomsuba passed away after a short battle with cancer on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Tim was born in Meridian on October 30, 1970. He was a 1989 graduate of Jefferson Davis Academy. Tim loved being outdoors, especially fishing and hunting with his numerous friends. He enjoyed participating in the races at Whynot Raceway and built cars with his close friend, T.J. Tim will be remembered as a kind, loving, and unselfish person and missed and loved by those who knew him.

Tim is survived by his parents Sammy and Brenda Culpepper; his brother, Steve Culpepper; his maternal grandmother, Hilda Hobgood; a bonus brother, Louie McIlwain; aunts and uncles, Eddie Shirley, Carol Thomas (Donald), and Dianne Langley (Michael); and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, M.C. and Lib Culpepper; and maternal grandfather, Edward Shirley.

Pall bearers will be Henry Yeager, Luke Sciple, T.J. Nichols, Greg Bailey, Eddie Shirley, and Gavin Thomas.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 prior to the funeral service.

