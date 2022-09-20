Mr. William Timothy “Tim” Culpepper

William Timothy “Tim” Culpepper
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Mr. William Timothy “Tim” Culpepper will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Brother Robert Hughes officiating.  Burial will follow at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Toomsuba.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. William Timothy “Tim” Culpepper, age 51, of Toomsuba passed away after a short battle with cancer on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Tim was born in Meridian on October 30, 1970.  He was a 1989 graduate of Jefferson Davis Academy.  Tim loved being outdoors, especially fishing and hunting with his numerous friends.  He enjoyed participating in the races at Whynot Raceway and built cars with his close friend, T.J.  Tim will be remembered as a kind, loving, and unselfish person and missed and loved by those who knew him.

Tim is survived by his parents Sammy and Brenda Culpepper; his brother, Steve Culpepper; his maternal grandmother, Hilda Hobgood; a bonus brother, Louie McIlwain; aunts and uncles, Eddie Shirley, Carol Thomas (Donald), and Dianne Langley (Michael); and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, M.C. and Lib Culpepper; and maternal grandfather, Edward Shirley.

Pall bearers will be Henry Yeager, Luke Sciple, T.J. Nichols, Greg Bailey, Eddie Shirley, and Gavin Thomas.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 prior to the funeral service.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Chief Deborah Young defended the Police Department's record on training.
Meridian Police Dept. responds to grand jury report
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore outside the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility
Kemper Co. Sheriff: Multiple arrests involving contraband
New manfacturing company coming to Philadelphia
New manfacturing company coming to Philadelphia
Betty Jane Cadle of Oxford pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud and was sentenced to...
4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in MSU sorority theft
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 19, 2022

Latest News

Charles Glenn “Mickey” Sanders, Sr.
Mr. Charles Glenn “Mickey” Sanders, Sr.
Jerry Barton
Irene Brown Ferry
Mrs. Hazel Janette “Jan” Walker Lang
Mrs. Hazel Janette “Jan” Walker Lang