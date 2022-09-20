Private graveside services for Mrs. Hazel Janette “Jan” Walker Lang be Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Magnolia Cemetery with the Reverend Clifton Brown officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Lang, 94, of Meridian, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022 at The Blake in Ridgeland, MS surrounded by her loving family.

Hazel was a quilter extraordinaire and an avid reader; her beautiful quilts were some of her prized possessions. She served as the Cookie Chairwomen for Girl Scouts charge of the Meridian area. Mrs. Lang was a long time member of Poplar Springs Drive United Methodist Church where she was the Sunday School Superintendent for many years. Jan loved meeting with the Boggy Branch Supper Club which was one of her favorite past times. She earned her Master’s of Education from University of Texas and taught for several years at Marion Park Elementary School. She was married for 65 years to “Doc” Lang; together they raised three children in Meridian, MS.

Mrs. Lang is survived by her three children, Leah Dowling (Henry), John William Lang, Jr. (Hannah), and Loraine Wegmann (Scott). Granddaughters Chelsea Cheff, Jilly Escude, Jennifer Savery, Preston Miller, Vivian Robinson, and Julie Wieland, as well as, 10 great grandchildren; her very best friends Francine Long and Wilhelmine Damon as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Jan is preceded in death by her husband, John William Lang, Sr; her parents Ike and Myrtle Walker; and her daughter-in-law Angela Lang; and siblings, Cliff Walker, Loraine Brown, and Dot Thrash.

The Lang family suggests memorials be made as donations to The Girl Scouts of Meridian in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

