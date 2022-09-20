New Pascagoula cannabis facility receives city’s green light

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A new cannabis facility in Pascagoula now has the green light from city leaders to begin growing medical marijuana.

The city council voted Tuesday evening to approve a variance and special use permit for Kind Life Companies to operate a cannabis cultivation facility near the Jackson County Fairgrounds.

Already approved unanimously by the Planning Commission, construction of the facility has begun.

“We’ve grown plants for the last 12 years, and we’re just going to be growing a different plant,” owner and president Steve Jordan told WLOX.

Jordan has lived in Pascagoula for nearly five decades and owned a landscaping business called Turf Masters for 22 years.

He and his team produce about 25,000 - 30,000 annuals each quarter with eight greenhouses.

He believes branching out now to the cannabis plant is right up his alley.

“People may not think so, but it is very strategic,” he said. “The timing has to be right, especially with these plants.”

His new 14,000 square-foot property is one of very few within the city that meet state requirements.

Half of the space will make up the canopy.

“People have a misunderstanding sometimes when you think of cannabis growing. This is going to be a medical-class facility,” Jordan said.

Adhering to the requirements, it will be clean, secure and equipped with a special filter system.

Jordan said there will be no odor in the facility, and he promises to be a good neighbor.

“I kinda got into this industry mainly for the outcome more so than the income,” he said. “Medical cannabis is a great alternative medication for some patients. We feel like we’ll be helping people, and we get a great deal of satisfaction from helping others.”

He aims to have plants potted by mid-November and harvest at the start of next year.

From there, they plan to harvest about every two weeks.

