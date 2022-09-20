Saints are a 3-point favorite over the winless Carolina Panthers

By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Black and Gold are reeling after a turnover-filled loss to the Bucs, but the show must go on, and the winless Panthers are next on the schedule.

The Saints are currently 3-point favorites over Carolina according to Caesars Sportsbook.

The Saints are 0-2 against the spread this season. This is the second time in three games New Orleans is the favorite on the road (Falcons was the other).

Carolina is 0-2 against the spread also. They were favored against Cleveland and the New York Giants, but lost both those games straight up.

