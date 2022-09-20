Summer heat won’t let go until Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have a couple more days to deal with summer-like heat before cooler (more seasonable) air moves in. A cold front will cross the area on Thursday, but the cooler air won’t be felt until Friday. So, for the last day of summer (Wednesday), expect mid 90s. For the first day of fall (Thursday), expect record-challenging heat with upper 90s.

Friday’s cool down won’t be drastic, but temps will fall into the upper 80s for highs (which is average for this time of year). Saturday morning brings a dose of 50s, but it’ll warm to near 90 degrees by Saturday afternoon. Sunday, highs will warm to near 90 degrees ahead of a strong cold front.

This cold front will be what we need to get that true fall feel. As it crosses on Sunday evening, it’ll bring our first good shot at rain in over a week. Behind the front, temps will fall into the low-mid 80s for most of next week. So, cooler weather is on the way!

Tracking the Tropics

We have 2 named systems in the Atlantic: Fiona and Gaston. However, what we’re most concerned with is a disturbance that hasn’t even formed yet that’s east of the Lesser Antilles. It has a likely chance to develop in the coming days, and some forecast models hint at it potentially getting in the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week. We can’t hang our hats on anything just yet, but it’s definitely one that we’ll watch closely.

