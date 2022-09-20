Tropical Depression #8 Forms in the Atlantic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Depression #8 formed Tuesday morning in the northern Atlantic Ocean. Thankfully, it’s not expected to bring any direct impacts to any land areas, but it is expected to become a tropical storm. The next name up is Gaston.

This system should stay to the west of the Azores, but it could bring some long period swells to its coast. Cooler waters, some dry air, and some wind shear (change in wind speed & direction with height) should eventually evolve this system into a non-tropical system by this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.