Trump legal team balks at judge’s declassification questions

Even some conservative analysts seem shocked about a judge's ruling Thursday night. (Source: CNN/POOL/DOJ/JOHN HARRINGTON/HUGH HEWITT RADIO SHOW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s legal team has told a newly appointed independent arbiter that it does not want to answer his questions about the declassification status of the documents seized last month from the former president’s Florida home, saying that issue could be part of Trump’s defense if he’s indicted.

Lawyers for Trump and for the Justice Department are to appear in federal court in Brooklyn on Tuesday before a veteran judge named last week as special master to review the roughly 11,000 documents — including about 100 marked as classified — taken during the FBI’s Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.

Ahead of the status conference, Raymond Dearie, the special master, requested the two sides to submit a proposed agenda and also provided a draft plan for how he envisions the process moving forward over the next two months.

The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents — some marked as “TOP SECRET//SCI” with bright yellow borders, and one marked as “SECRET//SCI” with a rust-colored border — along with whited-out pages, splayed out on a carpet at Mar-a-Lago. Beside them sits a cardboard box filled with gold-framed pictures, including a Time magazine cover.(Source: Department of Justice via CNN)

Trump’s lawyers signaled in a Monday evening letter their objection to several aspects of that draft plan, including a request from Dearie that they disclose to him and to the Justice Department information about the classification status of the seized documents.

The resistance to the judge’s request was notable because it was the Trump team, not the Justice Department, that had requested the appointment of a special master to conduct an independent review of the documents so that any material covered by claims of legal privilege could be segregated from the investigation — and because the Trump team’s recalcitrance included an acknowledgment that the probe could be building toward an indictment.

Trump has maintained without evidence that all of the records were declassified; his lawyers have not echoed that claim, though they have asserted that a president has absolute authority to declassify information.

In the letter, Trump’s lawyers say the time for addressing that question would be if they file a motion seeking the return by the Justice Department of some of the property taken from Mar-a-Lago.

“Otherwise, the Special Master process will have forced the Plaintiff to fully and specifically disclose a defense to the merits of any subsequent indictment.” the lawyers wrote.

The Trump team also asked the judge to consider pushing back all of the deadlines for his review.

Also Tuesday, Trump’s lawyers were to respond to a Justice Department’s appeal of a different judge’s order barring the department at least temporarily from using the classified documents it seized as part of its criminal investigation. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, in the same order appointing the special master, directed the department to halt its use of the records until Dearie can complete his work.

_____

Sisak reported from New York.

Follow AP’s coverage of the search at Mar-a-Lago at https://apnews.com/hub/mar-a-lago

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New manfacturing company coming to Philadelphia
New manfacturing company coming to Philadelphia
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore outside the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility
Kemper Co. Sheriff: Multiple arrests involving contraband
Police Chief Deborah Young defended the Police Department's record on training.
Meridian Police Dept. responds to grand jury report
Betty Jane Cadle of Oxford pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud and was sentenced to...
4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in MSU sorority theft
The Hocking County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, parents arrested, authorities say

Latest News

Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico, causing power outages.
Fiona wallops Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico still stunned
The fourth Tuesday in September is National Voter Registration Day.
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day
FILE - In this image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham, bottom, chair...
Video shows ‘unauthorized access’ to Ga. election equipment
Daryl Robert Harrison was accused of scamming 14 people out of more than $800,000 by pretending...
Man who claimed to be African prince convicted of fraud