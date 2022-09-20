Water line break causes problems for Meridian residents

A water line break in the city of Meridian Tuesday morning is causing problems for a number of residents.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A water line break in the city of Meridian Tuesday morning is causing problems for a number of residents. Some reported low pressure early in the day and the water will have to be cut off at some point to finalize the repair.

Line Maintenance Supervisor Randarius Mosley said crews did not immediately know if the water leak is due to a pipe split or blockage. After placing an insertion valve on the 12-inch waterline, the water will be turned off. Mosley said the area’s 2,400 residents will be without water throughout the day.

The city said crews are working on the repair, starting from Marion Park on 24th Street to 30th Street (from Meridian High School going west to Highland Avenue.)

