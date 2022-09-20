We have a relief from the 90s in sight

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Taco Tuesday! We have another rain free day ahead of us, but it will be very hot this afternoon. High temperatures are increasing into the mid 90s. It will feel a lot warmer than our forecast temperature for today. Heat indices are reaching near 100 degrees. Continue to hydrate your body the heat remains over the area for the next few days.

Friday does bring us a relief once a cold front system moves over the area. High temps will be near the upper 80s for Friday.

