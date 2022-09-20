Woman seriously injured after being attacked by dogs in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman had to be hospitalized after being attacked by a group of dogs in Kosciusko Monday morning.

The victim was out reading meters for a utility company near Cannonade Street and Goodman Street when she was attacked by three pit bulls and sustained severe injuries.

Kosciusko Police, Animal Control, and EMS were dispatched to the scene of the attack.

The owner of the dogs, James Keith Self, Jr., 30, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Seven dogs were removed from his home, 3 being the dogs involved in the attack.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.