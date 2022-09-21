Active shooter drill aims to improve school safety in Clarke Co.

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A multi-agency training exercise today in Clarke County aims to make sure everyone works together in the event of an active shooter situation.

“God forbid we have any type of situation like that, but we would like to be somewhat prepared,” Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp said.

Quitman High School was the backdrop for a drill involving simulated threats.

This scenario involved an active shooter, multiple victims and law enforcement working together to eliminate the simulated threat.

“We just want to get staff members here, familiar with how law enforcement would respond to a specific event,” Kemp said.

It’s very important that we all are united and work together for the safety of our children,” Quitman Superintendent Dr. Minnie Dace said.

Faculty and staff were involved. Some volunteering to be victims while others just observed.

This is going to help out our teachers tremendously because as we are talking and making plans, there’s nothing like actually going through the process,” Dace said. “This gives them the opportunity to practice real-life scenarios. In doing this, it gives us time to cleanup any mistakes we may make.”

Prior to the exercise itself, everyone gathered in the auditorium to discuss past school shootings and ways to protect students in the moment.

“We are constantly going through our active shooters plan,” Dace explained. “We have a crisis plan for almost every scenario, not just an active shooter. It’s very important that we practice, because you play like you practice.”

This training provides several ideas, techniques and methods of thinking to prepare for such a situation. After the drill. there were two debriefings, one for law-enforcement and one for the staff, to discuss what went right and what went wrong.

