American Airlines reveals privacy door suites

American Airlines has revealed new premium suites with privacy doors.
American Airlines has revealed new premium suites with privacy doors.(American Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - American Airlines is giving its long-haul fleet a makeover.

The airline is adding new premium suites with privacy doors on all of its Airbus long-range aircraft and Boeing Dreamliners.

American says the new suites will have more personal space, direct aisle access, seats that can lie flat, and will include a chaise lounge option.

The airline also plans to add more premium economy seating to its long-haul planes.

Premium economy allows for double the amount of in-seat storage space and has larger in-seat screens as well as head-rest wings for more privacy.

American Airlines says it hopes to make the upgrades available to customers starting in late 2024.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for parts of Meridian, north of 20th Street from the east...
Water line break leads to Boil Water Notice for large part of Meridian
Jeffrey P. Marcum, 55, is accused of taking advantage of a vulnerable adult.
Collinsville man arrested for forcible rape, lustful touching
Police Chief Deborah Young defended the Police Department's record on training.
Meridian Police Dept. responds to grand jury report
The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.
Homeowner finds snake in toilet
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

Active shooter drill Clarke County
Active shooter drill aims to improve school safety in Clarke Co.
The city of Meridian will have its food showcased to the public this weekend, as several...
The Taste of Meridian festival set for Saturday
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022....
‘Art of the steal’: Trump accused of vast fraud in NY suit
Meridian Public Works said it hopes to lift the notice Thursday, pending test results.
Meridian water advisory could be lifted soon
Russia's war is about 'extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist,' President Joe Biden said at the...
Biden: Russia’s Ukraine abuses ‘make your blood run cold’