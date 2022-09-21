City of Meridian Arrest Report September 21, 2022

Daily Docket 6
Daily Docket 6(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
LABYRAN F THEDFORD19631718 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI
JOHNNY L RUFFIN2002107 71ST PL APT A66 MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:00 AM on September 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 200 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:05 AM on September 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 29thStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:46 PM on September 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. One individual and one structure were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for parts of Meridian, north of 20th Street from the east...
Water line break leads to Boil Water Notice for large part of Meridian
Jeffrey P. Marcum, 55, is accused of taking advantage of a vulnerable adult.
Collinsville man arrested for forcible rape, lustful touching
Police Chief Deborah Young defended the Police Department's record on training.
Meridian Police Dept. responds to grand jury report
The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.
Homeowner finds snake in toilet
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 21, 2022
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 20, 2022
Daily Docket
Kemper County Arrest Report September 20, 2022
After a cross-state manhunt, Lorretta Brown, a suspect in the shooting of a four-year-old girl...
UPDATE: 4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect arrested in Ala.