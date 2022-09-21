City of Meridian Arrest Report September 21, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|LABYRAN F THEDFORD
|1963
|1718 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|JOHNNY L RUFFIN
|2002
|107 71ST PL APT A66 MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:00 AM on September 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 200 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:05 AM on September 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 29thStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:46 PM on September 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. One individual and one structure were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
