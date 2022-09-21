City of Meridian Arrest Report September 21, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 8:00 AM on September 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 200 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:05 AM on September 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 29thStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 2:46 PM on September 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. One individual and one structure were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.