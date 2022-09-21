City of Meridian works to repair the Dentzel Carousel in Highland Park

Carousel House
Carousel House(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A one-of-a-kind piece of history in the Queen City will soon be getting some much-needed improvements.

The City of Meridian’s Parks and Recreation Department has applied for a Mississippi Historic Site Preservation Grant to restore the Dentzel Carousel in Highland Park.

The department says the grant would be used the repair and update the paint on the carousel.

The Parks and Recreation Director, Thomas Adams, said the carousel ride has been closed since May so the city is excited to get the funds they need to make the upgrades to this national treasure.

“In regards to the Preservation Grant that we have applied for and is basically geared towards the money that we are applying for. We are applying for an 80/20, a 20 percent matching grant. So, we are looking to get 80 percent coming from the state, which will be around 400,000 dollars and the city will have to match around about a 100,000. We do have that money budgeted for 2023,” said Adams.

The Mississippi Historic Site Preservation Grants are awarded to sites all around the state.

News 11 will keep you updated as we learn more about the restoration of the carousel.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for parts of Meridian, north of 20th Street from the east...
Water line break leads to Boil Water Notice for large part of Meridian
Jeffrey P. Marcum, 55, is accused of taking advantage of a vulnerable adult.
Collinsville man arrested for forcible rape, lustful touching
Police Chief Deborah Young defended the Police Department's record on training.
Meridian Police Dept. responds to grand jury report
The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.
Homeowner finds snake in toilet
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

Miss Mississippi USA on her way to the National stage
Miss Mississippi USA heads to Miss USA national stage
FAMILY: Alabama veterans, being held captive in Ukraine, have been freed
Renovation of Ellis Theater is about to wrap up
Renovation of Ellis Theater is about to wrap up
Ellis Theater
Renovation of Ellis Theater is about to wrap up