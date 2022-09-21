Ellis Theater announces grand reopening season lineup

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Ellis Theater announced Wednesday the full lineup for its grand reopening season.

The Ellis will celebrate with a 4-night series of special performances, beginning with two shows by Marty Stuart and Connie Smith on Dec. 8, at 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., followed by Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder on Dec. 9. Vince Gill will present two performances, at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 10. The Gaither Vocal Band wraps up week one with a show on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 11.

“This is the beginning of a major change for downtown Philadelphia,” said Dr. Dan Barnard, Executive Director of Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music. “A vibrant cultural season at the Ellis will be an economic driver with ripple effects across the community. And this is just phase one of a $40 million project, which will eventually house Marty Stuart’s immense collection of country music artifacts and draw visitors from across the region.”

The rest of the season will feature performances that will appeal to a wide audience. On Dec. 18, the Ellis presents a family-oriented Christmas show entitled, “A Very Electric Christmas,” by Lightwire Theater. Lightwire will return to Philadelphia in February as part of the Ellis daytime educational show series with “The Tortoise and Hare – The Next Generation.” That series will include “Junie B. Jones,” and “Dr. Kaboom: Look Out! Science is Coming” in January and March, respectively, and is sponsored in part by a grant from the Phil Hardin Foundation.

On Jan. 6, Old Crow Medicine Show will bring its brand of traditional country to Philadelphia. On Feb. 4, the Ellis will break out its new, full-stage projection screen to present “Field of Dreams,” with guest host Alicia Malone of Turner Classic Movies. On Feb. 24, just ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, the Ellis will host Dervish, one of the most renowned imaginative interpreters of Irish folk music. This six-member band is approaching its 30th anniversary with 14 albums to its credit.

Philadelphia native, rising star and 2022 Songwriter of the Year, Michael Hardy, will perform at the Ellis on March 1.

“It is a rare opportunity to see Hardy in an intimate venue like the Ellis,” said Barnard. “We are so thrilled that he agreed to honor his hometown by accepting our offer.”

On April 14, the Ellis will celebrate Southern blues with the North Mississippi Allstars. Then, the season concludes on May 6 with a visit from one of the nation’s best gospel choirs. Trey McLaughlin and the sounds of Zamar Gospel Choir are known for rich harmonies and beautiful blends. With expressive vocals and intricate contemporary gospel arrangements, Zamar Gospel Choir is one of the brightest and most prolific groups on the gospel scene.

Season tickets go on sale Sept. 23; individual tickets will be available beginning Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. at 601-653-5358 or congressofcountrymusic.org.

