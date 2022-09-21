Fannie Grace Busby Gardner

Funeral services for Fannie Grace Busby Gardner, 85, of Needham will be held Friday, September 23, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Bumpers Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry Turner and Rev. Kendall Turner officiating. Burial will follow at Brightwater Cemetery. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM.

Mrs. Grace passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Rush Hospital in Meridian, MS. She was born May 15, 1937, in Butler, Alabama, to Slater Turner and Ada Busby.

Survivors include sons, Wayne Busby (Faye) of Needham; Gary Busby (Shelia) of Butler; Dannie Ray Busby of Needham; Randy Dale Busby of Needham; daughters, Debbie Morgan of Mobile; Ellen Moore of Needham; Belinda Hearn (Ernest) of Lisman; step-sons Billy Gardner; Gary Gardner; Ferry Gardner; step- daughter, Marie Gardner; brother, Robert Turner of Needham; 21 grandchildren; host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents, Slater Turner and Ada Busby Turner; husbands, Emmit Miller Busby and Raymond Gardner; son, Martin Miller Busby; daughter Sandra Kay Busby; brother, James Turner; sisters, Rosie Ott, Pearl Lewis, and Sally Jenkins; great-grandchildren, Derrick Turner and Ambra Danielle Busby; and great-great-grandchild, Aulbrie Fayeth Taylor.

Pallbearers are Shawn Busby, Steven Hearn, Chris McMicheal, Jackie Soper, Charlie Moore, and Matthew Rhodes. Honorary pallbearer is Phillip Turner.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

